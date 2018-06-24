UAE Cabinet forms Emirates Fatwa Council

The Council will be the official reference for fatwas in the country and will aim to combine relevant efforts, visions and objectives, and organise the work of government authorities, institutions and individuals related to fatwas.

It will also issue general fatwas concerning various topics upon the request of official authorities, institutions or individuals. In addition, the Council is to grant licences to issue fatwas, train muftis and develop their skills, and conduct related studies and research, in coordination with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The Council’s members will include experts in Islamic Sharia, such as Omar Habtour Thaib Al Darai, Shamma Yousef Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari and Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Yousef Al Shehhi, who will represent the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, as well as Ahmed Abdulaziz Qasim Al Haddad from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) in Dubai, Salem Mohammed Al Dubi from the Islamic Affairs Department in Sharjah, and Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali from the Umm Al Qaiwain Court.

The Council will also supervise fatwas issued by other authorities and will represent the UAE at international conferences and seminars.