UAE to participate in Asian Parliamentary Association meeting in Cyprus

FNC Member, Azza Soliman bin Soliman, is representing the Parliamentary Division in the meeting. Its agenda includes electing the committee’s officers, presenting the report of the General Secretariat on topics related to the committee’s work, discussing a range of resolution drafts on The Asian Integrated Energy Market, environmental and financial affairs to ensure efforts for economic growth and poverty eradication. In addition, the role of parliaments in supporting the application of sustainable development goals, and water and sanitation for the people of Asia, will also be explored. These drafts are to be presented to the association in the next session, along with other topics.

During the meeting, the Emirati Parliamentary Division will present its suggestions about the ideal model of annual contributions of the members in the association budget, its propositions concerning draft resolutions, and its efforts in a variety of areas.