ERC honours doctors in Aden

The ERC team provided Dr. Ishraq Al Sebaie, Under-Secretary of the General Health and Population Ministry of Yemen, with the financial rewards for the doctors working in health centres in the districts of Al Qalu’aa, Al Buraiqeh and Al Tawahi, as part of the ERC’s projects and initiatives during the Year of Zayed.

Al Sebaie thanked the UAE and the ERC for their humanitarian gesture, which reflects their giving and humanitarian action, while adding that the reward aims to encourage doctors to serve patients during official holidays.

The doctors thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for the recognition. They added that the ERC is the first humanitarian authority to display their appreciation of the doctors in Aden who worked during Eid al-Fitr.