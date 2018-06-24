UAE Food Bank distributes 73,200 food packets during Ramadan 2018

The food distribution was organised in cooperation with a group of supporting sponsors, including Sadia, Al Islami Foods, Caesar Catering, Lulu Hypermarket, West Zone Supermarket, Barakat, STC, Zahrat Al Madaen, Farzana General Trading, Dubai Golf Club, Procat Catering, Modern Bakery, Alia General Trading, Al Habtoor Grand Hotel, Nusrat Restaurant, Issa Al Ghurair, and Al Hamar Kitchen.

Khalid Sharif Al Awadhi, Assistant Director-General of the Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector at Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Preparatory Committee of the UAE Food Bank, hailed the achievements of the UAE Food Bank during Ramadan 2018.

He said the distribution of thousands of iftar and suhoor food packets could only have been achieved with the cooperation of various government agencies, charities and private sector companies in the country, which assisted in the bank's objectives of providing food to the needy, reducing wasted food, supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives, as well as promoting the principle of volunteering, in conjunction with the Year of Zayed.

He also pointed out that, as per a strategic partnership, the logistics company Careem provided food collection and delivery services during the Holy Month of Ramadan. "Careem collected a total of 377 food packets from the public and delivered it to the nearest UAE Food Bank fridges kept around the emirate of Dubai, in accordance to the specific health and safety standards and requirements.

"During the month of Ramadan, the UAE Food Bank also supported the 'Your Suhoor is our Responsibility' initiative, launched by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, through the distribution of 500 suhoor meals daily among workers at the Abdul Rahim bin Ketit Mosque in Al Quoz, Dubai, after Taraweeh prayers," Al Awadhi added.