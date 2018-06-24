UAE Cabinet issues Resolutions on the regulation of foodstuff

The two resolutions have been published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

Decision No. 29 stipulates that suppliers shall only deal with registered and licensed companies or enterprises. Suppliers must also obtain a Certificate of Conformity for products before placing them in the market, in accordance with the Emirates Conformity Assessment System (ECAS), in addition to obtaining the Emirates Quality Mark and ensuring that products continue to comply with applicable rules.

Resolution No. 30 stipulates that juice and beverage products must meet the approved standards and that product information on labels match the specifications, and that images and phrases used on the packaging do not contradict public morals and Islamic values.

The decision also stipulates the quantity in the package meet stated requirements, and that products shall be packaged in suitable containers that maintain food safety and protect its properties from deterioration.

The decision also prohibits all UAE outlets from the sale or promotion of any product not registered with ECAS.