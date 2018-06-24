Comoros President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to President Assoumani the greetings of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes to the Comoros further progress and development. The Comoros President, in return, extended his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for the UAE further prosperity.

During the meeting, the twos ides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, especially in trade, economy, education, fisheries, development and energy. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the existing fraternal relations between the two countries and the efforts being made to develop them in all fields, expressing the UAE's desire to expand those relations to wider horizons.

President Assoumani welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, stressing the importance of the visit in opening wider avenues of joint cooperation between the two countries in many sectors. He also expressed his gratitude for the UAE's support of his country, especially in various economic and social development projects.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi , Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.