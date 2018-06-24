President Khalifa issues Decrees ratifying bilateral international agreements

Federal Decree No. 97 of 2018 stipulates the accession of the UAE to the United Nations Recommendations on the Transport of Dangerous Goods, and Decree No. 98 of 2018 stipulates the UAE's accession to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road and Protocol of Signature.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also issued Federal Decree No.102 approving the amendment of the Charter of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference, which includes the amendment of the organisation's name to the 'Organisation of Islamic Cooperation' also amending the periodicity of the Islamic Summit Conference from three years to two.

President Khalifa has also ratified an agreement between the UAE and Russia on industrial, technical and scientific cooperation between civil engineering companies, as well as an agreement on mutual administrative cooperation on customs matters between the UAE and Tajikistan.

The President also issued Federal Decree No. 105 concerning the establishment of a UAE Embassy in the Maldives, headquartered in the capital, Male.