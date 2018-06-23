Pakistani FM meets UAE Ambassador

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, also Minister of Defence, expressed appreciation of the UAE’s continuous role and permanent support for the Pakistani people to enhance the economic, social care, aid, and humanitarian and development project sectors. This is based on supporting the vital fields of education, health, development of infrastructure, telecommunications, water desalination and agriculture, especially in remote areas of the country.

He also added that this strong cooperation and huge support provided by the UAE's wise leadership reflects the strong bonds between the two countries. He expressing his satisfaction with the trade exchange volume between Pakistan and the UAE.

He also emphasised the desire of Pakistan to participate effectively in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which represents a platform to exchange ideas and expertise and access innovations in the best interests of the people and countries.

The UAE diplomat hailed the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, which are being expanded by building upon previous successes. He also looked forward to enhancing ties to better levels, which meet the aspirations of the two sides, especially in the economic sector, as well as developing trade, partnership and job opportunities through increased cooperation in the aviation, telecommunications, port management, real estate and manufacturing sectors.