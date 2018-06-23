Amal Al Qubaisi: Tolerance and coexistence are key components of Emirati authentic heritage

''Tolerance, cultural diversity, openness, coexistence and acceptance of others are key components of the Emirati authentic heritage,'' she told the panel discussion, which was moderated by the former president of Ireland, Dr. Mary McAleese.

Dr. Al Qubaisi attended the opening of the centre at an official invitation by Sean O Fearghal, Leader of the Assembly of Ireland (Ceann Comhairle of Dil Eireann), in the presence of senior government officials, MPs and faculty members.

The DCU Centre of Excellence for Diversity and Inclusion will focus on diversity and inclusion research and practice in Ireland for industry, higher education and government.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the centre will help organisations to build cultures of inclusion by providing access to the very latest in academic research insights and tools for diversity and inclusion.

Announcing the launch of the centre, President of the DCU, Prof. Brian MacCraith, said, "The DCU's long-standing primary aim has been to enable our students to prepare for the 21st century. By establishing Ireland's first Centre of Excellence for Diversity and Inclusion, we are transcending that and reaching out to the public and private sectors, from sole traders, multinationals, individual academics and policy officers to higher education institutions, government departments and state agencies. Diversity and Inclusion is the right thing to do it needs to be at the top of everyone’s agenda and we are proud to help position it there."