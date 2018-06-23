Yemeni child recovers after successful treatment in UAE hospitals

He was receiving treatment after the incident, which led to serious injuries and intestinal damage. In a quick response to save his critical health condition and ensure the provision of psychological rehabilitation due to the terrorist act of the Houthi rebels, as part of the continuous Emirati support for the Yemeni people, the UAE paid the expenses of his medical treatment.

Expressing his happiness to reunion with his family and his small village, he said, "I was not expecting to survive and play again with my mates until the UAE saved my life and paid the expenses of my medical treatment."

Hailing the UAE's humanitarian stance and the generous support in the plight of their dire living conditions, Khalil's family said, "We will never forget the UAE’s support and help."

The family thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which mirrors the attention paid by the leadership and the people of the UAE to the Yemeni people.

The child’s father extended appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to improve their living conditions and ease the suffering of the Yemenis. Khalil's mother also thanked the Saudi-led Arab Coalition that saves the lives of the Yemeni population from the Houthi mines.