Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme expanded to new countries

The programme is being implemented in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the umbrella of the "Year of Zayed."

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that the new phase will cover areas in Morocco, Mauritania and Pakistan. It will feature an increased number of healthcare caravans and voluntary camps to serve more needy people. We will send mobile hospitals with seven medical field units and one mobile unit in the three countries, she said.

A plan for sustaining the programme's volunteer preventive and curative services provided to women and children across the world, under the supervision of volunteer medical teams from the UAE and other countries, has also been adopted, she said.

The programme is the first of its kind and aims to establish the culture of volunteer work and humanitarian giving among women and children, both locally and internationally, by adopting initiatives to attract, train and build the capabilities of women and children, and enable them to participate in volunteer work.

The initiative was successful in luring, training and empowering young people to contribute towards attaining sustainable social and economic development. We also send mobile clinics and hospitals to a number of countries, she said.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), launched the programme on 20th September, 2018.

The programme is being implemented in association with the Zayed Giving Initiative, GWU, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and Saudi German Hospital Group.

It also focusses on the four pillars of thought, ability, empowerment and giving. It includes several initiatives that effectively contributed to developing the skills of women and children and enabling them to take part in volunteer work, through organising summits, launching a programme to enhance their abilities, and creating an award for women and children in the area of volunteer work.