Yemeni President values UAE's field contributions in Yemen

President Hadi made his remarks while receiving the Chairman of the Police Committee from the UAE Ministry of Interior and Commander of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in the Governorate of Hadramaut, here on Saturday.

The Yemeni President valued the close cooperation with member-states of the coalition whose soldiers offered ultimate sacrifices in defence of legitimacy in Yemen out of the bonds of common identity and destiny.

The meeting saw discussions on ways of coordination in regards with assistance provided by the UAE to support and improve public security in the governorate.

The UAE official explained to President Hadi the plan to rehabilitate public security in the governorate under the framework of UAE-Yemen joint cooperation.