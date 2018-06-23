Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018

The sports tournament was launched at the Al Wasl Sports Club with the participation of six countries and will continue till 30th June. The six participating nations are India, Pakistan, Korea, Iran, Argentina and Kenya. The tournament is the first of its kind to be held in Dubai.

The opening ceremony was attended by Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, and key figures including Bollywood star, Abhishek Bachchan.

Kabaddi is an ancient rural Indian sport, popular in India and elsewhere in Asia, and is spreading worldwide. It is also the national sport of Bangladesh. It is a contact sport, similar to wrestling, which originated in India.