UAE strongly condemns terror explosion in Addis Ababa

''The UAE condemns this criminal and coward act of terrorism, which seeks to undermine security and stability of Ethiopia and contravenes religious and human values and principles,'' said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Saturday.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's unequivocal stance and rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism which target all without distinction as to religion and race whatever their sources and pretexts.

The ministry also called the international community to join forces to confront and uproot this dangerous menace, which poses threat to world security and stability.

The ministry expressed the UAE's solidarity with Ethiopia while confronting violence and extremism and wished speedy recovery to those injured during the terrorist attack.