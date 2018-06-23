MoI and Etisalat team-up to install smart fire alarm systems

Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander of Civil Defence, MoI, and Saleh Al Abdooli, Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Group, signed the agreement with a number of officials in presence.

The agreement is part of the UAE government strategic plans for enhancing the prevention and safety measures in the civil sector thus saving lives and properties.

As per the agreement, the two parties will work together for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of fire alarm systems in homes and link them with the civil defence operation rooms.

They will also provide homes with fire alarm systems that work independently on 24 hour basis even in absence of electricity and Etilsalat services.

Al Marzouqi said that the agreement is in line with the UAE government accelerators for emergency response time of civil defence sector and improving the public safety measures and conditions being implemented at homes and commercial entities.

He also said that application for the installation of the new system can be done online through the ministry's website.