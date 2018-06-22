Sultan Al Jaber, Austrian Chancellor discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Dr. Al Jaber and the Austrian Chancellor discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and deepen growing cooperation in political, economic, commercial, investment and energy fields.

The UAE and Austria enjoy close political, economic and cultural relations and have shared views on countering extremism, in all its forms.

The Austrian Chancellor lauded the UAE’s efforts in combatting extremism and promoting tolerance. He also commended the growing relations between Austrian and UAE companies and cited the recent agreement between OMV and ADNOC.

Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the Austrian chancellor and discussed developing relations in the fields of energy (hydrocarbon and renewables), petrochemicals, economy, IT, commerce, education and tourism.

Relations between the UAE and Austria are based on a long history of cooperation, understanding, and shared interests since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1974.

Today, more than 180 Austrian companies are operating in the UAE and the UAE-Austria Joint Committee for Cooperation seeks to expand cooperation and partnership across the political, trade, and technology sectors.