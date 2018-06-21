MoFAIC extends application deadline for 'Zayed’s Gift' competition

The application deadline is being extended to 31st July, 2018, to enable those interested, whether UAE nationals or residents, to participate, by presenting their designs for the gift, which must be original, have artistic value, and reflect the U.N.’s goal to promote global unity while creatively showcasing the UAE’s cultural traditions.

The three winners, whether individuals, entities or groups, will be given the opportunity to visit the U.N. headquarters in New York and display their works at the U.N. headquarters, the UAE Mission to the U.N. in New York and the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, as well as attend an artistic and cultural course in New York. They can also participate in specialist art courses in a leading art college.

The UAE plans to present the three winning works of art to the U.N., which will be displayed at its headquarters in New York, to coincide with the Year of Zayed.

The participants must be UAE nationals or residents and must submit only one design, which must represent one person or entity. The artist must also waive design ownership and related rights, including intellectual property rights, to the ministry.

The application process requires participants to complete an application form with a photo, avoid statues based on famous people, and avoid copying famous works of art. Their art must also be original and they must submit a description of their work, which should include an explanation of how their art relates to the work of the U.N. Every work of art should be visible from at least four angles (front, side, rear, landscape), and those selected should be handed over to the ministry with an official transfer of ownership.

The ministry explained that registration can be done electronically. Registration and verification applications will be emailed to [email protected] , after which, the ministry will assess the designs and notify participants on acceptance or rejection of their concepts.

Participants must finalise their designs and submit them to the ministry on or before 31st July, 2018.