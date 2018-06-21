UAE non-resident ambassador attends Iceland's National Day celebration

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on this occasion to Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Guoni Thorlacius Johannesson, President of Iceland, also received Al Mazrouei as part of the ambassadors and envoys accredited to Iceland.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership and people to the president and people of Iceland and discussed with a number of Iceland's officials issues of mutual interest.