ADP Commander-in-Chief briefed on efforts to develop special tasks sector

Al Rumaithi highlighted the keenness of the wise leadership to provide the best working environment in police facilities and improve the capabilities of police personnel through training, promoting quality and institutional excellence. "The ADP General Command aims to become one of the best police authorities in the world in terms of combatting and preventing crime, by applying the best international practices and strategies," he added.

He also praised the achievements of the sector and its efforts to enhance its performance, as per the latest international practices, as well as the efforts of its officers and employees to keep pace with developments and achieve professionalism in training.

Al Rumaithi stressed the importance of improving performance, establishing the idea that security is the responsibility of everyone, and enhancing the capabilities of police personnel, to promote Abu Dhabi’s civilised image.

Al Rumaithi was accompanied during his visit by Major General Mubarak Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Sector, and Brigadier Rashid Suhail Al Ali, Deputy Director of the Sector.

He praised the efforts of the sector’s members while affirming the importance of developing their abilities and skills. He then directed them to be prepared and ready to deal with various security events.

He also praised the directives of the wise leadership to strengthen the ADP’s stature, until it has become a leading international security institution.

The visit is part of a series of field visits by Al Rumaithi to various police facilities, to enable him to become acquainted with local efforts to promote security and stability and spread peace among the community.