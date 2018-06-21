Saif bin Zayed honours ‘Emirati Paramedics Programme’ graduates

Sheikh Saif honoured the 13 students who successfully completed the programme and will join the National Ambulance, in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Ahmed, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Ambulance; Robert Paul, Executive Director of the National Ambulance; Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Deputy Executive Director of the National Ambulance, and Dr. Qutaiba Humaid, Deputy Director of Sharjah University for Medicine, Science and Health Colleges Affairs and Dean of the Medicine College.

The programme was launched in 2017 to train Emirati paramedics, by teaching them scientific and practical ambulance working skills. The graduates received an Emergency Medical Technician-Intermediate Diploma, EMT-I, and the opportunity to work with the National Ambulance.

The second batch of the programme will start on September for the 2018-2019 academic year at the University of Sharjah.

The three-stage programme is based on an innovative teaching curriculum and the best international academic and training practices for paramedics, to develop their scientific knowledge related to emergency work and provide them with the skills to address critical pre-hospital emergencies.

The graduation ceremony was held at the University of Sharjah, under the patronage of Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, University Director, and was attended by officials from the National Ambulance and the university, well as their strategic partners and the parents of the students.

Al Hajeri thanked Sheikh Saif for supporting the programme and for honouring the graduates.