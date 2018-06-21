UAE Armed Forces carry out landmine awareness campaign

The campaign seeks to educate families on how to correctly identify, avoid and report landmines as well as suspected IEDs, so as to prevent further casualties as a result of the Houthi-led mining programme in and around the city port.

So far, the Arab Coalition has been able to successfully remove 30,000 mines and IED's throughout Yemen; the majority deliberately placed by Houthi militia in high-density residential areas. Ninety percent of landmines are Iranian made.

The mines have caused indiscriminate harm, damage and injury to civilians and their properties, and is in clear violation of International Humanitarian Law.