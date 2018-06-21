UAE Embassy in Beirut signs agreement with "Dar Al Fatwa" to launch orphan support programme

The agreement was signed by the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Mission and the Dar Al Fatwa Zakat Fund in Lebanon, represented by Sheikh Zuhair Kibbe, Director-General of Dar Al Fatwa.

The programme is part of the UAE’s role in supporting Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian orphans in Lebanon, and reflects its humanitarian goal to provide them with the best living conditions.

The ERC will adopt 200 orphans during the programme’s first phase while Sharjah Charity International will sponsor another 1,401.

Al Shamsi said that the aim of the agreement is to support and care for orphans, by monitoring their health, social and psychological conditions.

He added that Emirati donor bodies spare no expense in offering help and giving, in line with the vision of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that was followed by the country’s wise leadership, which helped shape its culture of giving.

Kibbe praised the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives and its constant efforts to provide social security to those in need, especially orphans while affirming that the UAE is a leader in charity work and is a model of helping people.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership and government, as well as its humanitarian organisations and people, for their generosity.