UAE, Jordan sign cooperation agreement

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Majd Shweikeh, Jordan's Minister of Public Sector Development, signed the agreement with top officials from both sides in presence, during a visit of a delegation from UAE, headed by Al Gergawi, to Jordan.

The three-year agreement covers areas of government services, smart services, corporate performance, innovation and excellence, leadership capacity building as well as knowledge and expertise exchange.

Omar Razzaz, Jordan's new prime minister, also discussed with the UAE delegation means of enhancing the partnership between the two governments.

Al Gergawi said, "the UAE government, in line with directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is focusing on bolstering partnerships aimed at enhancing the government performance in the Arab countries through exchange of good practices, expertise and future models."

"The stability, development and wellbeing of Jordan is a credit to the entire Arab region and UAE's expertise is open to all the Arab countries," he added.

The two sides signed an MoU in last November concerning the application of the UAE's fourth generation of government excellence system in the Jordan's government entities.