British Museum Gallery to be named after Sheikh Zayed

Building upon the long history of cooperation and collaboration between the two organisations, and in a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, ‘The Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Gallery for Europe and the Middle East’ explores the history of farming in the Middle East and the resulting social, cultural and economic progress that formed the modern world.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum, in a ceremony held at the British Museum in London with Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, Sulaiman Hamid Al Mazroui, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Sir Richard Lambert, Chairman of the Trustees of the British Museum, in attendance.

Al Mubarak said, "In this year, the Year of Zayed, as we come together as a nation to celebrate the legacy of the Founding Father, we see no more of a fitting tribute to his cultural vision for the UAE and his mission to build bridges between nations across the world.

The renaming of this gallery, one that explores the history and heritage of the Middle East, and the lasting impact that an industry can have on the world, highlights the significant role that Sheikh Zayed played in the preservation and protection of our unique cultural heritage, and his understanding of its vital importance in the development of a thriving society. We are delighted to build upon our long history of collaboration with the British Museum as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to establish lasting cultural partnerships with leading institutions worldwide."

Fischer said, "We are honoured that DCT Abu Dhabi has chosen to name the gallery after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The British Museum is about the interconnectivity of cultures, and this gallery shows the impact of the introduction of farming in the Middle East and its spread to Europe, thereby shaping the modern world. This support is a reflection of the long-standing collaborative relationship we share with DCT Abu Dhabi and is all the more significant in this important year for the UAE".

The renaming of ‘The Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Gallery for Europe and the Middle East’, located on the upper floor of the British Museum, acknowledges Sheikh Zayed's lifelong commitment to heritage and culture as it explores the development of farming between 10,000 – 800 BC.

The agreement also includes the development of a loan framework that will see important objects from the British Museum be exhibited at the Abu Dhabi-based ‘Zayed National Museum’ upon its opening.