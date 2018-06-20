Poll shows strong support for UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme

Global figures from similar polls conducted in other countries demonstrate that the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme enjoys the highest acceptance levels in the world.

The poll was commissioned by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and conducted by the independent global market research specialists Nielsen.

The survey is part of ENEC’s commitment to community engagement and serves effectiveness to assess UAE residents` viewpoint for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.

"ENEC continues to maintain a strong commitment to transparency and public engagement to ensure widespread awareness and understanding about nuclear energy in the UAE," said Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC.

"It is encouraging to know that so many UAE residents are aware of the benefits of peaceful nuclear energy and actively support the work we are doing at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, with 96 per cent of respondents believing that ENEC is building the plant to the highest standards of quality and safety," he added.

In comparison to the previous opinion poll conducted in 2016, awareness of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program has risen by seven per cent. More specifically, understanding and acceptance of the construction of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant amongst residents of Al Dhafra region and UAE nationals throughout the UAE remain high.

"ENEC is encouraged by the results of the study as UAE residents continue to support the development of peaceful nuclear energy and understand the strategic role it plays in powering the future growth of our nation. The UAE’s nuclear energy industry has already created thousands of high-value jobs in the country and continues to support the development of a knowledge-based economy and industrial capacity," added Al Hammadi.

"ENEC runs a comprehensive engagement and communication campaign to build the public perception and attitude towards nuclear energy and conducts regular public opinion surveys to measure the efficacy of the campaign. Results of the 2017 survey conducted by Nielsen have revealed that there is significant support amongst residents for the peaceful use of nuclear energy in UAE," said Arslan Ashraf, Managing Director, Arabian Peninsula & Pakistan of Nielsen. "The survey also shows an improvement in perceptions with regards to nuclear energy and a high level of engagement with residents continues."

As part of the public opinion survey, over one thousand people were interviewed across the UAE, comprising of respondents that reflect the demographics of the UAE.

The UAE’s approach to the development of a peaceful nuclear energy program continues to receive strong support from the international community, as a benchmark for countries interested in exploring nuclear energy for the first time. Working as part of the World Association of Nuclear Operators, WANO, and under the guidance of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, ENEC continuously seeks to implement the highest international standards of quality, safety, security and operational transparency for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.