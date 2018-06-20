UAE Ambassador meets U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon

The meeting touched on the political situation in Lebanon and the region, especially the situation in Yemen and the assistance provided to ensure its stability.

Ambassador Al Shamsi pointed out that the Arab Coalition forces have prepared a comprehensive plan to speedup the delivery of humanitarian aid to Hodeidah and other Yemeni cities that depend on the port. He also noted that the Emirates Red Crescent has established a relief bridge to meet the needs of the Yemeni people, and emphasised that ongoing operations have paved the way for the start of a successful political process that would lead to peace in Yemen.

In turn, Lazzarini praised the UAE's role at the local and regional levels, which has contributed and facilitated international organisations in overcoming the increasing humanitarian crises around the world.