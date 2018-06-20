Ajman Ruler, CP receive ATC's board members

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar instructed the ATC board members to develop a comprehensive work plan to improve the services provided by the Corporation to the public as well as winning the satisfaction of its strategic partners, in line with the Ajman Vision 2021 that aims at enhancing all the government facilities and provision of better living conditions in the emirate.

Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlassi has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the board, with Sultan Khalifa Hareb Al Muhairi, Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, and Abdulrahman Humaid Yousef Al Nuaimi as members.

In its first meeting, Omar bin Omar Al Muhairi, Director-General of ATC, briefed the board on the corporation’s plans, strategies, activities and services as well as future development plans.