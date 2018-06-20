Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister meets UAE Ambassador

Ambassador Al Zaabi praised both countries developing economic relations, especially their ongoing trade, due to the incentives, privileges and opportunities granted to Emirati and Pakistani businessmen. He also highlighted the importance of creating an economic roadmap to achieve their interests.

He lauded the positive outcomes of the official visits of Pakistani delegations responsible for Pakistan’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai and added that the exhibition will be an important global economic event.

Prime Minister Mulk thanked the UAE for supporting Pakistan’s economic development and providing social care and humanitarian aid, especially for its education and health sectors, as well as for developing the infrastructure of remote areas.

He also praised the efforts of an Emirati project to help Pakistan implement over 45 development projects worth US$200 million, while highlighting the UAE's government commitment to support the Pakistani people through these projects.

Mulk confirmed his country’s participation in Expo 2020 and pointed out that the Pakistani community in the UAE reached 1.6 million.

He also conveyed the greetings of the government and people of Pakistan to the UAE's leadership and people and wished them more progress and prosperity.