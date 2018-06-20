Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister meets UAE Ambassador

  • Wednesday 20, June 2018 in 5:00 PM
Sharjah24 - WAM: The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk has received the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, where they stressed the importance of working closely to reinforce and develop the overall bilateral ties between the two countries, in light of their historic relations, whose foundations were established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Ambassador Al Zaabi praised both countries developing economic relations, especially their ongoing trade, due to the incentives, privileges and opportunities granted to Emirati and Pakistani businessmen. He also highlighted the importance of creating an economic roadmap to achieve their interests.
 
He lauded the positive outcomes of the official visits of Pakistani delegations responsible for Pakistan’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai and added that the exhibition will be an important global economic event.
 
Prime Minister Mulk thanked the UAE for supporting Pakistan’s economic development and providing social care and humanitarian aid, especially for its education and health sectors, as well as for developing the infrastructure of remote areas.
 
He also praised the efforts of an Emirati project to help Pakistan implement over 45 development projects worth US$200 million, while highlighting the UAE's government commitment to support the Pakistani people through these projects.
 
Mulk confirmed his country’s participation in Expo 2020 and pointed out that the Pakistani community in the UAE reached 1.6 million.
 
He also conveyed the greetings of the government and people of Pakistan to the UAE's leadership and people and wished them more progress and prosperity.