Endowments Office in Aden concludes Ramadan Quran competition

The competition, which is the second to be held after the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Hussain Al Wali as the director of the office, took place over two phases. The first phase witnessed the recital of the entire Quran, while the second phase saw the recital of 15 parts.

During the closing ceremony, the jury announced the names of the winners. The first place in the competition’s first phase was won by Meethaq Insaf Abdulhamid, who received YER450,000 , while Nazeeh Hassan Ali won the second place and received YER350,000. The winners of the third place were Ali Talal, Bassam Hady, and Abdulkareem Abdullah, who received YER350,000.

The winners of the second phase were Osama Faris, who won the first place and received YER250,000, followed by Abdulrahman Allaw for the second place and received YER200,000. Ibrahim Ghazi won the third place and received YER150,000.

The jury thanked the Arab Coalition countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for supporting the people of Aden while praising the efforts of the ERC and the UAE’s government and people.

The contestants thanked the Endowments Office and the ERC for supporting the competition and wished that their efforts will continue in the future.