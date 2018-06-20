UAE Cabinet waives road access fees for heavy vehicles

The urban and economic development witnessed by the UAE and the growth of development projects in various sectors require the transfer of large quantities of construction materials to work sites in various areas across the UAE. The exemption will reduce the cost of transport which represent a significant part of the budget of these projects, and is directly related to projects completion dates and quality.

The cancellation of the heavy vehicle day-permit fee, which is outlined in Resolution No. 30 of 2017, Item 82 on the Regulation of Traffic, will contribute to achieving an estimated savings of 5% in the federal infrastructure development budget.