UAE a model for respect of human dignity, says ICA official

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al-Rashdi, Director General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports

Commenting on the recently issued cabinet resolution to grant citizens of countries plagued by armed conflict or natural disasters a one-year stay permit, Brigadier Al Rashdi said the move embodies the values of kindness and compassion among the human beings.



The Government of the UAE has adopted these values and viewed them as essential tools for their ultimate mission of spreading happiness among the people," he added.



He also praised the Cabinet decision to extend the visa of the widowed or divorced women residing in the UAE and their children for one year from the date of the divorce or the death of the spouse.