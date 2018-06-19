Ukrainian Parliament Chairman praises International Tolerance and Peace Council

He made this statement while receiving Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the International Tolerance and Peace Council, in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, in the presence of Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine.

The council is an international platform for peace and tolerance that rejects extremist ideas and combats terrorism intellectually, by promoting tolerance and coexistence among communities.

During the meeting, Al Jarwan highlighted the recent developments in the council’s work and its efforts to promote tolerance and soft diplomacy to support international peace efforts, as well as the launch of the first session of the International Tolerance and Peace Parliament, which will be held on 6th July in the Greater Hall of the Parliament of Malta, and will be attended by the President of Malta’s parliament, several presidents of national and regional parliaments, and political and religious leaders from around the world.

Al Jarwan extended an invitation from the council to the Ukrainian parliament to nominate a member to attend the first session of the International Tolerance and Peace Parliament Parubiy highlighted the key role of the International Tolerance and Peace Parliament in promoting tolerance around the world, and the Ukrainian parliament nominated one of its members to represent it at the launch.