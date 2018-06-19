UAE protects refugees, their dignity: Hamdan bin Zayed

In his statement for the annual International Day of Refugees on 20th June, he said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is performing a vital role in reducing the impact of the refugee crisis, which affects millions of people around the world.

He highlighted the UAE’s efforts to solve the refugee crisis by promoting social development and achieving security and stability, through the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and the initiatives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the UAE realised, at an early stage, the effects of poverty, famine, oppression, marginalisation, and conflict on the worsening refugee crisis.

He stressed that the UAE will always protect refugees and their dignity while calling on the international community to exert greater efforts to solve the crisis and provide its victims with better living conditions.

"The UAE is always keen to care for and protect refugees and supports the voluntary return of refugees to their homes," he affirmed.

Sheikh Hamdan explained the concerns of the UAE’s government and people for refugees around the world and the fact that their conditions have worsened over recent years, due to the armed conflicts and crises in many countries.

He went on to note the role of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in supporting refugees and providing them with shelter while noting that it has maintained the quality of its services for refugees, despite numerous challenges.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the role of the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in supporting millions of refugees and displaced people in many countries, and highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the ERC and the UNHCR in managing the "Sheikha Fatima Fund to Support Women and Children Refugees," which was established by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to improve the lives of female refugees and harness support for relevant projects.