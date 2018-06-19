One-year visa for widows and divorcees residing in UAE

The decision grants widows and divorced women and their children a one-year residence without the need for a sponsor. It aims to give women the opportunity to adjust their social and economic status.

The resolution will be effective as of the fourth quarter of this year and is part of the continuous efforts to develop government decisions and legislations that cater for larger segments of UAE’s residents and visitors and meets their main needs.

The decision takes into consideration the humanitarian conditions of widows and divorcees, and facilitates their stay in the country after the loss of the head of the family. It also aims to maintain family stability and social cohesion, and affirms UAE’s position as a welcoming country to all nationalities in line with its history and values of extending a helping hand.