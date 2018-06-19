ERC sends relief convoy from Aden to liberated areas of Hodeidah

The relief effort will provide immediate assistance to the population in Hodeidah, and is part of the UAE leadership’s commitment to providing support to the people of Yemen. The aid consists of basic relief items including blankets, tents and other essential supplies.

This convoy is just one component of the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian and relief plan for Yemen. The plan also includes 10 ships loaded with 35,000 tonnes of various food items, an airlift which will deliver 14,000 food parcels, and a 100 truck aid convoy carrying goods purchased from local markets in Yemen.