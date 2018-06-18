Yemeni Ambassador offers condolences to families of martyrs

While visiting the mourning tents in Fujairah and Ras al-Khaimah, Al Minhali conveyed the condolences of the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to the families of the martyrs. Hadi also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and grant their families patience and solace.

The Yemeni diplomat, accompanied by a number of members of the Yemeni Embassy in Abu Dhabi, emphasised that the heroic epics of the UAE brave soldiers will be memorised in the hearts of the Yemeni people and will pave the way to victory which became nearer.

Families of martyrs thanked the President of Yemen and appreciated the visit of Al Minhali, while stressing that martyrdom of their sons is a source of pride for them after offering their lives for the sake of the security and stability of the homeland.