Mohamed bin Zayed receives civil and military delegation that visited UAE Armed Forces’ members outside country

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were also present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation and praised their initiative to visit members of the UAE Armed Forces outside the country and convey the greetings of the UAE's leadership and people to those who are performing their duties with sacrifice, determination, courage and efficiency on the battlefields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE leadership's keenness on instilling the value of loyalty and recalling acts of bravery and sacrifices of the Emirati brave soldiers to enhance the strength of will and determination of the UAE citizens to protect the country and safeguard its gains.

During the visit, the delegation conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to officers, non-commissioned officers and the members of UAE Armed Forces units on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The delegation expressed happiness to visit the members of the UAE Armed Forces outside the country and convey the greetings of the leadership and the people of the UAE. The delegation members wished them a safe return to the country while expressing their gratitude and pride. The team also said that they will achieve victory on the battlefield.