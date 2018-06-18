ERC organises Eid entertainment event for Yemeni families in Lahej Governorate

The celebration, which was held with the participation of the Talents Association, witnessed a significant turnout by local Yemenis, who enjoyed a series of creative, singing, poetry and theatre activities and thanked the ERC, which brought happiness to Lahej and other liberated Yemeni governorates through its humanitarian and development projects.

Arwa Al Saleeb, Director-General of the Tourism Office in Lahej, expressed her joy at the event while thanking the ERC for supporting Yemen. Such events will revive the Talents Association, she added.

During the event, creative Yemeni youth praised the loyalty of the UAE and ERC, and one of them recited a poem about the Emirati martyrs who died in Marib while a play about the role of the ERC in Lahej was staged.

The artists, Kulthoum Danam Mohammed Salem and Muath Ali Al Yamani, who presented their painting of two pictures of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, were honoured by the ERC.

The event included traditional local theatre productions and song.