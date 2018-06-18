Alef Education System to be implemented in 10 Abu Dhabi schools

As per the agreement, Alef’s innovative platform will be used in teaching more than 6,000 male and female students in grades 6, 7 and 8.

The agreement was signed by Lubna Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy CEO of School Operations, and Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, with Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Jassim Alseddiqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Financial Group and Alef Education Board Member, in attendance at the MoE's headquarters.

The system was successfully implemented at the Al Asayel Abu Dhabi Public School in 2017, resulting in a remarkable increase in student engagement and learning outcomes.

The ten schools that will see the implementation of the education systems are Al Suqoor School, Al Asayel School, Fatima Bint Mubarak School, Sa'ad Bin Mo'ath School, Atika Bint Abdel Muttalib School, Makkah School, Al Dhaher School, Al-Khair School, Qatr Al Nada School and Al Nokhba School.

"This innovative educational system revealed good, clear and distinctive results upon its implementation in one of our public schools, and inspired us to expand the scope of the targeted schools and take the implementation process to an advanced stage with 10 more schools in Abu Dhabi.

"This is one step towards achieving an enriching education that will have a great impact on students in terms of their skillset and knowledge," Al Hammadi said.

The agreement also includes the transformation of the 10 public schools into centres of technology excellence based on Alef Education’s tiered support and technology ecosystem.