UAE Cabinet appoints Mohammed Al Neyadi as Director-General of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments

Al Neyadi is experienced in government work and as has occupied various administrative and government positions. His professional career began at the Al Ain Municipality Department, as a member of its Computer Facilitation Committee. He then worked for the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reaching the position of Director of Training.

Al Neyadi later joined the Municipal Affairs Department at the Al Ain City Municipality and occupied the position of Executive Director of the Strategic Planning and Performance Management Sector and the Family Development Foundation, where he supervised its strategic planning and organisational development system.

Al Neyadi was born in Al Ain and attained a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems Management from the United States in 1996. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Administrative Council of the College of Business and Economics at UAE University.