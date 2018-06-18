ERC provides gifts, Eid clothing to children of Autism centre in Aden, Yemen

  • Monday 18, June 2018 in 3:34 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed Eid clothing and gifts to the children of the Autism centre in Aden, in the presence of their parents and the centre’s officials, including educators and administrative staff, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the aim of making children in Aden, Abyan, Lahej, Dhale and Taiz happy, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Khadija Al Awlaqy, Executive Director of the Autism Centre, praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, which were implemented by the ERC, and stressed that they aim to help certain segments of the community in need, such as the children of the centre, as well as disabled children and the children of poor families.
 
She added that providing the gifts is part of the support provided by the ERC, which has also restored and maintained the centre.
 
The parents of the children thanked the UAE’s government and people for supporting the Yemenis, especially children.
 
The ERC covered the cost of an entertainment and shopping trip for the children and their families, who were given the freedom to choose their Eid clothing.