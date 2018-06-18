ERC distributes Eid clothing to families of martyrs in Dhale Governorate, Yemen

During the launch of the distribution, which was held at the governorate’s headquarters, in the presence of Sheikh Saif Saeed, Director-General of the Martyrs and Injured Office, Major General Ali Muqbel Saleh, Governor of Dhale, praised the overall humanitarian efforts of the UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen while thanking His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for supporting the families of the martyrs during Eid al-Fitr.

He added that the UAE’s military and logistical support will not be forgotten while praising the role of the ERC and its Technical and Supervisory Committee.

Saleh thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people, and congratulated them on Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the governorate’s residents.

Saeed stated that the distribution of the clothes is a generous gesture by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the Yemeni people.

The families of the martyrs thanked the UAE, its wise leadership and the ERC for supporting Dhale and Yemen’s other liberated governorates.