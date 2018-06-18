Ajman CP restructures the Board of Directors of Ajman Public Transport

The decision has made pursuant to Emiri Decree No. 1 for 2018 concerning APTC, and Emiri Decree No. 7 for 2018 concerning the related legislations.

As per the Emiri Decree, Abdullah Alwan Al Nuaimi has been appointed as Chairman of APTC Board of Directors, Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Algmlasi, as Deputy Chairman, Sultan Khalifah Harib Al Mihairi, Mohamed Ahmed bin Omair and Abdullrahman Humaid Yousif Al Nuaimi as Board Members. The new chairman and members are to occupy their positions for three years starting from the appointment date unless have been replaced or reappointed pursuant to a new Emiri Decree.

The Deputy Chairman shall assume the position of the Chairman and will act on his behalf in case of his absence.

The Decree will be published in the Official Gazette and circulated to all the competent authorities and individuals.