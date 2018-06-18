Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, MBRSG sign MoU to empower future leaders

The announcement was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, MBRSG, to enhance cooperation and empower young Emiratis. This helps in preparing a generation of leaders by honing their leadership skills, developing their practical experience and enhancing their knowledge in employing Artificial Intelligence, AI, technology in government work through training, educational courses and workshops.

The MoU is part of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Summer Camp initiative. It provides an opportunity for specialised individuals in the public and private sectors, and school and university students to learn about effective implementation mechanisms for the UAE Strategy for AI.

Commenting on signing the MoU, Al Olama said, "Preparing young Emiratis in AI and the use of its techniques to create innovative solutions to future challenges, supports the vision and directives of our leadership, to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub in the use of AI to shape the future."

"The creation of government services, programmes and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the community and support having a competitive knowledgeable economy requires tools, skills and future potentials. These tools have become commonly used worldwide and will have a major role in shaping the future," he added.

For his part, Dr. Al Marri confirmed that strengthening cooperation with public and private organisations to prepare the next generation of leaders and establish best work methods according to best global practices contributes to achieving the vision of our wise leadership in developing the capabilities of young Emiratis and investing in knowledge about the latest global practices in future government work.

He added that the MoU aims at honing the skills of young Emiratis and unleashing their creative potential to transform their innovative ideas into realistic work practices and models and to employ artificial intelligence to advance the pace of construction, progress and governmental efforts. This works to develop future work methods that contribute to enhancing the quality of life in the community and strengthen the UAE's position.

Under the MoU, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government offers the executive education programme ‘Governance of Artificial Intelligence’ to leaders and government decision-makers. The members will learn about the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the development of AI technology as well as the benefits of employing AI tools and techniques in vital areas such as healthcare, transportation, education, security, agriculture, retail, trade, finance, insurance, banking, etc.

The programme is designed in an innovative and modern way based on lectures, group dialogues and smart collective methods, in an analytical framework that includes many aspects, such as the governance of artificial intelligence to achieve maximum benefits, reduce risks, and deepen participants' understanding of the effects of high rates of dependence on artificial intelligence in various fields.

The programme works to develop the practical and managerial aspect of the participating groups by refining their skills and experiences according to the latest scientific methods and introducing them to the latest AI applications and innovative methods. This supports their efforts in the development of government work and promotes the exchange of creative ideas among them, in addition to encouraging scientific research to enable future industry efforts.

The intensive training programme is offered by Nicolas Miailhe, Co-Founder & President of The Future Society at Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Miailhe is one of the participants who launched the "AI Initiative". He has a long professional experience in linking innovation, technology, governments and industries. He is an international strategist and global thinker who provides consulting services to governments, state organisations and major companies worldwide.

MBRSG offers a range of specialised executive education programmes and enrolment programmes for senior government and non-government officials seeking to refine their skills and expand their knowledge of the latest developments in management and public policies. It also strengthens the relationship with the private sector to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

The intensive programmes are characterised by modern curriculum and innovative teaching methods based on lectures, case studies, group discussions and practical exercises. Over 5,500 senior government and private sector officials have participated in the executive education programmes in the UAE and the Arab world.