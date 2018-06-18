Yemeni Ambassador offers condolences to family of Ali Al Hassani

While visiting the mourning majlis at Umm Ghafa Area, Al Ain, Al Minhali conveyed the condolences and heartfelt sympathy of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of Yemen to the family of the martyr.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to his family.

The Yemeni Ambassador said that the Yemeni people will not forget Emirati martyrs who sacrificed themselves to support their brothers and respond to the call of duty. The family of the martyr extended thanks and appreciation to President Hadi and said that martyrdom of their son is an honour for them, country and leadership.

The ambassador was accompanied by a number of embassy officials.