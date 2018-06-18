Shakhbout bin Nahyan visits UAE forces operating as part of Arab Coalition

Sheikh Shakhbout conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr as well as their appreciation for their role to support the Yemeni people.

He also praised the UAE Armed Forces' sacrifices and humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people. He commended their high morale and determination to defend what is right and seek justice at any cost while promising Allah and the wise leadership to continue the path of glory and victory with resolve and steadfastness.

He also appreciated the outstanding performance of the UAE forces in all fields, especially their high readiness, discipline, professional training, and exceptional military superiority.

Sheikh Shakhbout reaffirmed the UAE's message since its establishment in 1971 and in line with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, of peace, stability, development, and working with the fraternal and friendly countries, and the international and regional organisations in accordance with the agreements.

The UAE Ambassador on behalf of the forces extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa , His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Emirati people for their support.