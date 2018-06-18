Saif bin Zayed offers condolences to families of nation’s martyrs

While visiting the mourning majlis, Sheikh Saif, accompanied by Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, offered condolences to family of Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri, at Al Hamraniya Area in Ras al-Khaimah, First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani at Al Ghafa Area in Al Ain, Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Zeyoudi, and First Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli, at Al Akamiya Area in Fujairah.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to their families. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.