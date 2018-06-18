Saif bin Zayed offers condolences to families of nation’s martyrs

  • Monday 18, June 2018 in 8:25 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior on Sunday offered condolences to the four brave servicemen who were martyred while performing their duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s "Operation Restoring Hope" in Yemen.
While visiting the mourning majlis, Sheikh Saif, accompanied by Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, offered condolences to family of Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri, at Al Hamraniya Area in Ras al-Khaimah, First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani at Al Ghafa Area in Al Ain, Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Zeyoudi, and First Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli, at Al Akamiya Area in Fujairah. 
 
He expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to their families. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.