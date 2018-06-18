Hamed bin Zayed offers condolences to families of the Emirati martyrs

  • Monday 18, June 2018 in 12:05 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court on Sunday offered condolences to the four brave servicemen who were martyred while performing their duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s "Operation Restoring Hope" in Yemen.
While visiting the mourning majlis, Sheikh Hamed offered condolences to family of Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri, at Al Hamraniya Area in Ras al-Khaimah, First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani at Al Ghafa Area in Al Ain, Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Zeyoudi, and First Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli, at Al Akamiya Area in Fujairah.
 
He expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace as well as his pride at their precious sacrifices. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.