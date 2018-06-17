Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to martyrs' families

Fujairah Ruler offering condolences to the families of the nation's martyrs

Al Abdouli and Al Zeyoudi died while performing duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in Yemen.

While visiting to the mourning tents in Dibba Al Fujairah, Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs souls, grant them eternal peace and to provide their families with patience and solace.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikhs and senior officials, offered their condolences alongside the Fujairah Ruler.