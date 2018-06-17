UAE welcomes Afghan President's ceasefire extension with ‘Taliban’

In a statement released Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated the UAE's support to the Afghan President's announcement of extending the ceasefire with the Taliban and his proposal to begin peace talks.

The ministry said the ceasefire with the Taliban is an essential step toward strengthening security and stability in Afghanistan. The ministry described the initiative "a brave decision that will pave the way for peace negotiations between the two parties."

"The UAE appreciates President Ghani's continuous initiatives in support of a political solution and dialogue among the Afghanis, and in rejection of violence," the ministry said, adding "This is the correct and necessary approach to arrive at a comprehensive national reconciliation that will protect Afghanistan and its people from violence, terrorism and conflict."